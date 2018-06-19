Slam Dunk: Everything You Need To Know About The NBA Africa Game In SA 🏀

The NBA is coming back to South Africa!

For the third time, after making the trip in 2015 and 2017, the NBA Africa game will grace South African shores, so that some of the finest talents in the U.S.' National Basketball Association (NBA) can battle it out in an exhibition match between Team World and Team Africa in August.

The match will be played at the Sun Arena at Time Square casino complex in Pretoria, on August 4. It's part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations, and will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Getty Images Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Africa will include NBA stars who play in the U.S. but were born in Africa, or are of African descent. They'll take on Team World: NBA stars from the U.S. and Europe.

Here are the teams:

Team Africa will include: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Evan Fournier (Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (76ers; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon)

Team World will include: DeMar DeRozan (Raptors; U.S.), Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks; U.S.), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; U.S.), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; U.S.), and Hassan Whiteside (Miami Heat; U.S.)

Tickets for the NBA Africa game are already available on Computicket, ranging in price from R265 to R2,555, depending on the seats you are looking for.

On matchday, the doors will open at 12.30pm, and there will be prematch entertainment, with tipoff scheduled for 5.00pm.