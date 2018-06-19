Trevor Noah's Memoir Now A School Set Work In U.S. City

Trevor Noah's autobiography, "Born A Crime", is now part of the curriculum at schools in Newark, New Jersey in the U.S. In a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times last week, the comedian was asked how he felt about it.

"It's most beautiful to me, because of why they're using the book. I do think the lessons we learnt in apartheid South Africa are stories that apply to the world," he said.

"The Daily Show" host was also somewhat amused that his book would be used as a tool for teaching in schools.

"To go from a kid who was always in trouble for something or other, to now have my book being taught in school, is quite a jump," he said.

He explained that the book is not only about him, but also South Africa's history — and the lessons he learnt from his mother.

"Part of it is South Africa's story; part of it is my family's story, my mother's story, the lessons she taught me. Then, obviously, my interpretation of the world I was raised in."

He added: "It's an easy story to understand, because South Africa's racism was so blatant and so unavoidable. I think it's a nice place to learn how to have conversations on a topic that has become very fraught with political landmines everywhere you go."

The multiple SA Comics' Choice Awards winner released his memoir in 2016, and a movie is in the works. Earlier this year, it was announced that Oscar winner Lupita Nyongo would play Noah's mum. South African-born director Liesl Tommy has been signed to direct the big-screen adaptation of "Born A Crime".