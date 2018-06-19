Unlicensed Medical Doctor Released On R10 000 Bail

One of the six people arrested in Cape Town for allegedly practising medicine without valid licences was granted bail in the Philippi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Rahid Mahfouz was released on R10 000 bail following his arrest last Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Mahfouz and the other five "doctors" were arrested during raids on 15 premises in Bellville, Paarl, eMbwekweni, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

Officials from the Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence, and the police's forensic science laboratory, in partnership with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), carried out the raids.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Liyongo will appear in Bellville Magistrate's Court, while Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Junior Umbela Kayoyo make their appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court.

Next week Monday, Sam Ntafua and Tshikala Lutumba will both appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court, Mulaudzi said.

Their charges include violating the Health Professions Act and other related medical acts, fraud, forgery and uttering, as well as money laundering.

In May, the HPCSA warned doctors against employing unregistered locums after the Hawks swooped in on a practice in Wolmaransstad in the North West, where they made one arrest. Another person was arrested in Ottosdal, also in the North West.

