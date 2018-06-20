Ashwin Willemse To Approach Equality Court, Says Lawyer

Lawyers acting on behalf of sports presenter Ashwin Willemse reportedly plan to approach the Equality Court to resolve matters which led to the former Springbok player storming off stage live on TV.

Jacaranda FM reported on Wednesday that Willemse's lawyer, Nqobizitha Mlilo, said they are at an "advanced stage" of preparing court documents.

BREAKING: #AshwinWillemse will approach the Equality Court.



His lawyer says "we are at an advanced stage with preparing the court documents." pic.twitter.com/FpuVgpZ3QB — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 20, 2018

#AshwinWillemse Mlilo: We raised two important points: The first a question of law and a question of process. We asked what is the legal status of the inquiry that Adv. Maleka was going to conduct? — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 20, 2018

Sport24 reported that Willemse declined to take part in the SuperSport investigation into his TV walkout because he felt it was not the right forum to express his viewpoint.

In a letter written by Willemse's attorneys to Advocate Vincent Maleka SC - who was tasked with investigating the matter - Willemse reportedly remained adamant that racism had caused his outburst. Willemse left the set when he claimed he "felt patronised" by fellow presenters, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

His lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo says #AshwinWillemse did not participate in the process because it was a "fruitless exercise". — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 20, 2018

#AshwinWillemse Mlilo: The contractual relationship between Ashwin and SuperSport is that of an independent contractor – so what was the legal basis of that inquiry? The second issue was the manner in which Adv. Maleka was going to conduct the inquiry. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 20, 2018

In his report, Maleka found no suggestions of racism on the part of presenters Mallett and Botha but expressed regret that Willemse refrained from taking part.

Mlilo reportedly maintains the "whole incident is rooted in racism".