    • NEWS
    20/06/2018 10:38 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Ashwin Willemse To Approach Equality Court, Says Lawyer

    The sports presenter's lawyer told Jacaranda FM that they are at an advanced stage with preparing the court documents.

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Ashwin Willemse looks on during the Lions Super 14 training session at Johannesburg Stadium on January 13, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Lawyers acting on behalf of sports presenter Ashwin Willemse reportedly plan to approach the Equality Court to resolve matters which led to the former Springbok player storming off stage live on TV.

    Jacaranda FM reported on Wednesday that Willemse's lawyer, Nqobizitha Mlilo, said they are at an "advanced stage" of preparing court documents.

    Sport24 reported that Willemse declined to take part in the SuperSport investigation into his TV walkout because he felt it was not the right forum to express his viewpoint.

    In a letter written by Willemse's attorneys to Advocate Vincent Maleka SC - who was tasked with investigating the matter - Willemse reportedly remained adamant that racism had caused his outburst. Willemse left the set when he claimed he "felt patronised" by fellow presenters, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

    In his report, Maleka found no suggestions of racism on the part of presenters Mallett and Botha but expressed regret that Willemse refrained from taking part.

    Mlilo reportedly maintains the "whole incident is rooted in racism".

