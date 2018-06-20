Celebrity Babies 2018: Candice Swanepoel, Jessica Nkosi, Tatum Keshwar... It'll Be One To Remember

South African Victoria's Secret model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel has given birth to her second child with Hermann Nicoli, her fiancé.

The couple have yet to announce the baby boy's name.

Candice took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth, also saying she was "blessed".

It would appear that 2017 wasn't the end of the famous-people baby boom — this year will be one to remember in celebville too.

Tatum Keshwar

Candice's news comes less than a week after former Miss South Africa, Tatum Keshwar, and her husband, financial advisor Warren Wheatley, welcomed their baby boy, Christian James Wheatley, on June 15.

Tatum introduced her new bundle of joy to the world on social media on Saturday — very appropriately, on Youth Day!



Thabo Smol

Smol, one half of award-winning duo Black Motion, welcomed his daughter with his partner, Rakgadi Koetle, just in time for Father's Day.



Tansey Coetzee

Tansey, also a former Miss South Africa, gave birth to her daughter in March. If her Instagram timeline is anything to go by, she could not be happier — or any more smitten with her "miracle baby", as she refers to her daughter.

Tansey/Instagram

Jessica Nkosi

The "Isibaya" actress is gracing the cover of True Love's July issue. She confirmed news of her pregnancy on Monday, when the issue hit the shelves — after months of speculation and reports.

She is expecting a baby girl with her partner, "Uzalo" actor Ntokozo Dlamini.



Jo-Ann Strauss

The media personality — another former Miss SA — will welcome her third child with husband and orthopaedic surgeon, Michael Held.

During her recent baby shower, she revealed on social media that they were expecting a girl.

The bundle of joy is expected in the next two weeks, according to one of her recent Instagram posts.