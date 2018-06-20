Man Shot In The Hand During Hillbrow CIT Heist

A man in his forties was shot in the hand during what appeared to be a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when the paramedics arrived on the scene, a man who is believed to be the driver of a small truck was found with a gunshot wound in the hand.

"He explained to paramedics that his vehicle was behind the security vehicle when a shot was fired and entered his vehicle through the dashboard," Meiring said.

He was treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care. No further injuries were reported.

Police were unable to immediately confirm the heist.

News24