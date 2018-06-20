Senegal Fans Cleaning Their Section After Victory Over Poland Is What You Need To See 🇸🇳

Class act from the fans of the 'Lions of Teranga'!

After their team became the first African side to register a win in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, stunning Poland 2-1 at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday, the Senegalese fans showed the world how to clean up your mess after yourself.

Jubilating in the victory, the Senegal fans nevertheless took the time to clean up their section of the stadium, making the lives of Russian cleaners a whole lot easier. It's the kind of thoughtful, classy move — showing consideration for everyone — that explains why they are seen as one of the best fan contingents on the continent.

Senegal's victory was set up by an own-goal from Polish player Thiago Cionek in the first half, and M'Baye Niang sealed victory in the second by capitalising on schoolboy-like defence from Poland, to register the continent's first win.

In addition Senegal coach Aliou Cisse became the first black manager to win at this year's World Cup — and also the youngest coach, at 42, to win a match.

To continue that African momentum today, Morocco will be looking to register their first win of the tournament, after narrowly losing to Iran in the first round. They take on Portugal and the ever-present and evergreen champion Cristiano Ronaldo, with kick-off scheduled at 2.00pm.