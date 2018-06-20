This Is Why Cassper Nyovest Deserves To Be Called 'Ubhuti Fill Up'

There's a reason why South African hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest used to call himself "Ubhuti Fill-Up" — "the brother that fills up". He has certainly earned that title.

Most recently on Youth Day weekend, Nyovest hosted the SA's Most Wanted Youth Celebration Concert at Pretoria's Sun Arena in the Time Square casino complex.

The venue — with the capacity for 8,500 seated or 10,000 standing — was sold out, according to Nyovest.

So he casually filled up an 10,000-ticket venue without having to campaign or advertise as much as other artists would have had to. He is building a reputation as the only SA hip-hop artist capable of selling out big venues and filling stadiums.

His first record-breaking concert at The Dome in Northgate, Randburg, imaginatively titled "Fill Up The Dome", drew 20,000 people in 2015.

NBAE/Getty Images

He then set his sights on the 40,000 seater Orlando Stadium in 2016, and also filled the iconic stadium almost to capacity.

Getty Images/Gallo Images

But his biggest and most iconic feat was on December 2 2017 — when he drew a huge crowd to the colossal FNB Stadium in Soweto; the biggest stadium in Africa,

He did the unbelievable, attracting 68,000 people to his #FillUpFNB concert. Technically, he didn't fill the stadium to capacity, but he is indisputably the first South African hip-hop artist to draw such an enormous crowd to a concert.