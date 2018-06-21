6 Quick Facts About New NW Premier Job Mokgoro

On Thursday, the ANC's national working committee (NWC) officially announced Tebogo "Job" Mokgoro as the new premier of North West province. According to the Daily Maverick, the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) put forward three candidates: Mokgoro, speaker and ANC North West acting secretary Susan Dantjie, and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

The 70-year-old Mokgoro has been criticised for being too old but, as his CV shows, he is highly qualified.

Here are six quick facts about the new premier.

1. According to thesouthafrican.com, Mokgoro was born in Kimberley in the Northern Cape in 1948. He has a master's in public administration from the University of Toledo in the United States and lectured at the then University of Bophuthatswana.

2. In the mid-1990s, Mokgoro was director general of the North West government, where he earned a reputation for instilling discipline. According to News24, he had a reputation for ordering people to return to their offices until 5pm.

3. He was married to Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

4. Mokgoro served as director general of the South African Management Development Institute and taught at Wits University's School of Governance. He also reportedly led the National School of Government.

5. The North-West University website lists Mokgoro as the CEO of Job Mokgoro Consulting. In that capacity, he reportedly specialised in local government development, intergovernment relations and institutional transformation.

6. In a 2014 statement, Supra Mahumapelo revealed that Mokgoro had been reappointed as director general of the provincial government. Mahumapelo described him as a "highly respected intellectual".