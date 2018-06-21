Best Of HuffPost: Thursday June 21

1. The scourge of political killings is once again in the spotlight after ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe was gunned down in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Radebe's murder comes on the back of a string of killings in KwaZulu-Natal last month, which saw four politicians being gunned down. Is it just crime or is it personal? Read here.

2. Gatsbying, breadcrumbing, Caspering, lovebombing... Do these terms sound familiar? Just in case you're a little behind with these terms, here are a few must-know millennial dating terms from the last year or so.

3. Global streaming service Netflix launched in South Africa in 2016 to rave review from subscribers. But the introduction of an alternative entertainment platform may have been detrimental for subscription satellite-service operator MultiChoice. Will streaming kill the satellite star? Read more here.

4. Thato Maluka, manager to TV star Somizi Mhlongo, says he has no knowledge of an alleged lawsuit against the presenter over claims he made in his book about a sexual encounter with Dumisani Eric Mbeko. According to a report by the Daily Sun, lawyers for Eighties disco star Mbeko served "SomGaga" with a letter of demand for R5-million, a retraction of the claims in the book, and a public apology. Read more here.

5. On Thursday, the ANC's national working committee (NWC) officially announced Tebogo "Job" Mokgoro as the new premier of North West province. Here are six quick facts about the new premier.

6. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to end his administration's policy of separating undocumented immigrant families and instead detain parents with their children. But the reversal, which could face a legal battle, likely won't apply to the more than 2,300 children who have already been separated from their parents, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Read here.

7. There's nothing like sport to unite a nation. There's nothing like the dream of a win to unite a team. On a sports field, we see a microcosm of life play out. When the going gets tough, sports stars get grounded. They pull together and rely on one another's talents to turn the situation around. Perhaps that's the big lesson corporates need to learn. Read more here.