Somizi's Manager 'Knows Nothing' About R5-Million Lawsuit

Thato Maluka, manager to TV star Somizi Mhlongo, says he has no knowledge of an alleged lawsuit against the presenter over claims he made in his book about a sexual encounter with Dumisani Eric Mbeko.

According to a report by the Daily Sun, lawyers for Eighties disco star Mbeko served "SomGaga" with a letter of demand for R5-million, a retraction of the claims in the book, and a public apology.

Through his lawyers, Mbeko, aka Eric D, denied the claims made in the memoir that he and Somizi fondled and touched each other while sharing a bed.

Writing about his first experience with a man in the book, Somizi claims he an intimate moment with Dumisani, a famous older man, while his girlfriend was on the other side of the bed.

When asked for comment, Maluka told HuffPost, "I know nothing about that."

Somizi's book, "Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit – The Somizi Mhlongo Story", which he co-wrote with Lesley Mofokeng, was published a year ago.

In August last year, Somizi reportedly sent a letter of demand to Bonang Matheba, instructing her to remove his name from her book "Bonang: From A to B". She later relaunched a revised edition of her book with all references to Somizi removed.

The book's co-author, Lesley Mofokeng, told the Daily Sun that although he'd received the letter of demand, he did not "own" the book.