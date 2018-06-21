EDITION
    21/06/2018 15:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Somizi's Manager 'Knows Nothing' About R5-Million Lawsuit

    His manager has denied any knowledge of a claim against the presenter for allegedly made-up sexual exploits in his autobiography.

    Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
    Somizi Mhlongo.

    Thato Maluka, manager to TV star Somizi Mhlongo, says he has no knowledge of an alleged lawsuit against the presenter over claims he made in his book about a sexual encounter with Dumisani Eric Mbeko.

    According to a report by the Daily Sun, lawyers for Eighties disco star Mbeko served "SomGaga" with a letter of demand for R5-million, a retraction of the claims in the book, and a public apology.

    Through his lawyers, Mbeko, aka Eric D, denied the claims made in the memoir that he and Somizi fondled and touched each other while sharing a bed.

    Writing about his first experience with a man in the book, Somizi claims he an intimate moment with Dumisani, a famous older man, while his girlfriend was on the other side of the bed.

    When asked for comment, Maluka told HuffPost, "I know nothing about that."

    Somizi's book, "Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit – The Somizi Mhlongo Story", which he co-wrote with Lesley Mofokeng, was published a year ago.

    In August last year, Somizi reportedly sent a letter of demand to Bonang Matheba, instructing her to remove his name from her book "Bonang: From A to B". She later relaunched a revised edition of her book with all references to Somizi removed.

    The book's co-author, Lesley Mofokeng, told the Daily Sun that although he'd received the letter of demand, he did not "own" the book.

