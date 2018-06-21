Zimbabwean Twitter Is Lit Thanks To Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa's Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A photo of Zimbabwean finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, cutting a ribbon at a ceremony, reportedly in Rupase, northeast of the country, has gone viral, for all the right reasons -- depending on how you look at it.

The photo was taken over the weekend when Chinamasa was in the area for the opening of a new multisports complex in the town.

Cde Patrick Antony Chinamasa officially opening a state of the art Multi-purpose sports court. Way to go in terms of harnessing talent. pic.twitter.com/TYAEpmJV5d — ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE (@YLZANUPF1) June 19, 2018

According to Zimbabwean publication ZwNews, the launch is in line with the health ministry's bid to promote a cleaner environment in the country following a series of disease breakouts.

Former minister of Facebook monitoring who was promoted to minister of finance Patrick Chinamasa officially opening a bin in Rusape, a bin??? Nooooo guys!! this can't be the future, it just can't kani nhai amana pic.twitter.com/9skfQokfd7 — #ThisFlag E Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) June 19, 2018

Reacting to the picture, people had mixed feelings. But many took it just one step further... in came the # ChinamasaChallenge.

Twitter users soon shared photos of themselves launching all sorts of things from beds to study books, condoms, you name it.

Sigh!

Early start to the day launching the family dental care program for vulnerable women and children.

We will soon be scaling up maximum cavity protection across the ward and likely nationally #ChinamasaChallenge pic.twitter.com/BnAazufINA — Kudzai M.Mubaiwa 🇿🇼 (@kumub) June 20, 2018

#ChinamasaChallenge officially opening these fruits andapiwa next door pic.twitter.com/12FTqvMmf6 — 💗Duchess Of Mthwakazi💗 (@Xesha8) June 19, 2018

#ChinamasaChallenge I declare this bed open for business. 😂😂😂😂😂 Zimbabwe is too dope pic.twitter.com/SKv3QBUOIW — Melissa Whyppe (@MelissaWhyppe) June 19, 2018

But the minister could not be bothered if a report in one on H-Metro is anything to go by.