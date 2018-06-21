EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/06/2018 09:46 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Zimbabwean Twitter Is Lit Thanks To Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa's Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    😂 😂 😂

    Twitter

    A photo of Zimbabwean finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, cutting a ribbon at a ceremony, reportedly in Rupase, northeast of the country, has gone viral, for all the right reasons -- depending on how you look at it.

    The photo was taken over the weekend when Chinamasa was in the area for the opening of a new multisports complex in the town.

    According to Zimbabwean publication ZwNews, the launch is in line with the health ministry's bid to promote a cleaner environment in the country following a series of disease breakouts.

    Reacting to the picture, people had mixed feelings. But many took it just one step further... in came the #ChinamasaChallenge.

    Twitter users soon shared photos of themselves launching all sorts of things from beds to study books, condoms, you name it.

    Sigh!

    But the minister could not be bothered if a report in one on H-Metro is anything to go by.

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansiPatrick Chinamasa