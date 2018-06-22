Best Of HuffPost: Friday June 22

1. Global streaming service Netflix launched in South Africa in 2016 to rave review from subscribers. But the introduction of an alternative entertainment platform may have been detrimental for subscription satellite-service operator MultiChoice. Is this the beginning of the end for DStv? We spoke to some experts.

2. The ANCWL is the very body that shows a blatant disregard for women and has no respect for them. This is the same organisation that places the protection of women on the back burner until they are either called out on this publicly, or there is a gender-based violence case they want to jump on — thus using women's bodies as a means of scoring political points. Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini must do better. Read more here.

Getty Images Bathabile Dlamini.

3. An unscientific, unproven cancer treatment was advertised on the department of health's website, to the horror of the department, according to Times Select. But it turned out that the man who placed the advert didn't advertise there specifically, and the ad was the result of Google's advertising model. Read more here.

4. The 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia has already seen an array of football performances, heartbreak for some nations and ecstasy for underdogs firing their way to glory. One thing perhaps that has gone under the radar is the fashion sense of the men at the helm of these national teams. Here is a look at the best-dressed and not-so-well-dressed coaches at the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA via Getty Images Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

5. A Twitter user recently raised concerns about lobola and possible refunds following Mzansi Magic's drama series "The Queen". She expressed concern at how lobola was being paid repeatedly for some characters on the show, but with no refund for the exes, prompting the question: What happens to lobola that's been paid, should a couple split? Find out here.

6. Coffee shops may just be more work-friendly than open-plan offices, suggests work published in the Harvard Business Review. One of the biggest reasons for this is unwanted noise from your colleagues. Read here to find out why it could be more productive to work from a coffee shop.

7. Melania Trump was reportedly seen wearing an army-style jacket with the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" on the back while boarding and departing a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Thursday. The first lady was en route to Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where immigrant children are currently being held, when she was spotted donning the jacket. Watch the video here.