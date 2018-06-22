Football Fashion Police: The Best- And Worst-Dressed Coaches At The FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has already seen an array of football performances, heartbreak for some nations and ecstasy for underdogs firing their way to glory.

One thing perhaps that has gone under the radar, is the fashion sense of the men at the helm of these national teams.

We have seen elegance personified from a number of coaches on the touchline and some have shown us the outright mediocre and uninspiring fashion sense.

Here is a look at the best-dressed and not-so-well-dressed coaches at the 2018 World Cup:

Not-so-well-dressed

Joachim Low (Germany)

Not that he is the worst-dressed coach, it is just you would expect more from the current World Champion coach, the conquerors of world football.

Known for their elegance and class, Germany, like their vehicles, capture the imagination with designs that exude quality. Low has, however, chosen to stay as casual as possible and looks more like someone going on a date to the mall than the coach of a national team.

Jorge Sampaoli (Argentina)

As soon as Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli removed his coat he lost all hope of being a credible football manager. His tatted-up, nonchalant look makes him look more like a nightclub bouncer or a retired rock-and-roll musician.

His dress was also a reflection of his team's performance -- a total shambles. The 3-0 loss to Croatia was only made worse for him as people took to social media to tear his appearance to shreds.

Jorge Sampaoli should be fired on the spot just for his outfit choice pic.twitter.com/YbwzpYn0cU — Lindsey Pehrson (@LindseyPehrson) June 21, 2018

When you manage Argentina at 7 and then manage a night club at 9 #Sampaoli #ARGCRO #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/dhLFyM20or — Igor Tikhturov (@Tikhturov) June 21, 2018

He looks like he's about to get in a fight with the bar man 😂 #Sampaoli #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/ZHFZ40bJWU — Maestro Harry™ (@HeyLenoAFC) June 21, 2018

My girlfriend sitting next to me and she asked:

-Is this guy a security guy in the #Argentina squad? #Sampaoli pic.twitter.com/pXiehJqQbM — Inter Fan 77 (@interfanatik) June 21, 2018

Best-dressed

Dalic Zlatko (Croatia)

Dalic Zlatko exudes elegance from his fashion sense to his football tactics. He has thus far succeeded in totally outclassing Argentina and Nigeria both on the field and with his style. His side has already qualified for the knockout stages which means more of Zlatko's suits on the touchline.

Gareth Southgate (England)

And the winner for the best-dressed coach in the Fifa World Cup goes to Gareth Southgate. The England manager put on a typical but impeccable three-piece suit in the 'Three Lions' win over Tunisia making the statement that, even if England go out in the second round on penalties again, they will at least look stylish while they do it.