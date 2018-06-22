EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/06/2018 12:44 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Lasizwe And Jay Versace -- Who's Copying Who? 👀 👀

    Local boy accused of being a content thief.

    Lasizwe/Jay via Instagram

    Every once in a while, South African and American Twitter meet and when they do, things often end up being messy.

    South African entertainer Lasizwe and American vine star Jay Versace got into a little "disagreement" on Thursday after Jay accused Lasizwe of copying his content.

    READ: Americans Trolled Da Les, And Mzansi (Kinda) Came To The Rescue

    It all started when Lasizwe tweeted this video:

    Jay wasted no time accusing Lasizwe of copying "everything" he does:

    But Lasizwe hit back also adding that he was flattered that Jay follows his videos:

    And it was not over yet:

    People soon pointed out that Lasizwe's video shared similarities with a video Jay had posted a month ago:


    Twitter was split on which side to take. Others defended the 19-year-old:

    Some further accused him of stealing their ideas:

    NOTE: Lasizwe has been asked that questions be emailed to him. He'd not responded at the time of publishing.

