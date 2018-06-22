Every once in a while, South African and American Twitter meet and when they do, things often end up being messy.

South African entertainer Lasizwe and American vine star Jay Versace got into a little "disagreement" on Thursday after Jay accused Lasizwe of copying his content.

It all started when Lasizwe tweeted this video:

That one Friend!!! 💔🤬 who doesn't answer!!!



Retweet ✨😏 pic.twitter.com/gNHLiElpxo — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 21, 2018

Jay wasted no time accusing Lasizwe of copying "everything" he does:

boy you copy everything I do https://t.co/jaxXHgQ8oN — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) June 21, 2018

But Lasizwe hit back also adding that he was flattered that Jay follows his videos:

I don't..., but it's flattering to know that you follow everything that I do ✨💪❤️ https://t.co/Px8O53M4UM — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 21, 2018

And it was not over yet:

lmao I don't know anything about you. ppl keep sending me your corresponding flop ass videos. you're making money off other people's shit and that's fucked up. dig in that big funky ass head of yours and find some of your own shit to post. i'm no longer entertaining this goodbye https://t.co/WV0q8uwmag — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) June 21, 2018

uyazi uneDrama Bhuti weGrowth eKanda, I'll keep posting my "flop ass videos" which clearly keep your followers entertained and my pocket lined. All the best 😘! Ngizokubona babes - Ngeyakuthanda Yezwa! Ungephupe Tonight ngeyenza izinto khona with white socks on😘 https://t.co/hoTgjWZBGq — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 21, 2018

People soon pointed out that Lasizwe's video shared similarities with a video Jay had posted a month ago:

I've seen this kinda video on Instagram by @JAYVERSACE a month ago... pic.twitter.com/bLVas720es — SipheleleN (@SipheleleN_) June 21, 2018



Twitter was split on which side to take. Others defended the 19-year-old:

Dear @JAYVERSACE



This is my boy you dragging, and iam not cool with it, you better apologize or will close America 🇺🇸 twitter... @lasizwe relax he won't win this, not in South Africa 🌍 #Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/gwXaNHlIQL — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) June 21, 2018

I Stan Lasizwe!

It's content, you guys are talking about him.

As for copying we've been copying Americans for years, perfect example your Favourite SA rapper.

😂😂😂😂 SA Should be defending him and not feel embarrassed?!? — Made in ZA (@RIACPT_) June 21, 2018

Some further accused him of stealing their ideas:

@JAYVERSACE



He did the same thing to me few months back.

Copied a video of mine and when i called him out he blocked me but then had so much to say when i couldnt see his tweets.Then i got invited onto a radio show he is part of to explain my side of the story.



I declined. — Earl Hendricks (@EarlCraig06) June 21, 2018

