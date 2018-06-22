Minnie And Tee Are Cooking Up A Storm In The MKR Kitchen This Weekend

Former "Idols SA" contestants Tee and Minnie are back on reality TV. This time the duo will be appearing on the second season of Mnet's cooking competition, "My Kitchen Rules South Africa (MKRSA)".

The two, who became best friends after meeting during the singing competition last year, will open their home for the judges, J'Something and David Higgs, as well as their fellow competitors, to roll out their instant restaurant in the bid to win a spot in the next round of the competition.



They have often said they love eating as much as they love cooking. The duo's aim for their instant restaurant is to show the world that it is possible to modernise traditional cuisine without diminishing the African experience.

"We want our guests to feel our love. The food we're going to dish up reflects who we are. Technically, we're going to give them 'us'," the BFFs said.

Here's what's coming up:

There's lots of ululating, traditional beer-drinking and biting commentary when Minnie and Tee host Table One this Sunday on #MKRSA. It's all on #MNet101 at 18:00. https://t.co/i257mNoOJV pic.twitter.com/jdCLROamXd — M-Net (@MNet) June 18, 2018

MKRSA airs every Sunday at 6pm on Mnet (channel 101).