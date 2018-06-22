One Child Dead, Another Trapped After School Bus Accident Near Porterville

One child has died and another is trapped inside a school bus which overturned near Porterville on Friday, Western Cape traffic services have confirmed.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed the accident on the Dashbosch gravel road, saying the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

The other passengers had already been dropped and the two who were in the bus were believed to be the driver's children, Africa said.

The injured child was being stabilised by emergency medical services who had managed to enter the bus, he confimed.

They were awaiting a helicopter to airlift the child to hospital.

Africa could not immediately give details about the injuries to the driver.

News24