Six Arrested, Police Officer Dead In Another Cash-In-Transit Heist

One police officer has died and two other people injured in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Six people were arrested in connection with the heist on Thursday, IOL reported.

There have been 159 CIT heists in 2018 so far, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili reportedly said that at about 1pm on Thursday, the suspects attacked a CIT vehicle, fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Two security guards and two bystanders were reportedly injured during the shooting.

Two of the suspects who were arrested were also wounded during the shoot-out, she reportedly said. The police seized seven guns, including rifles, and three cars, she added.

This follows another CIT heist in Thembisa, where robbers reportedly bombed a vehicle, killing one person and injuring another, according to the SABC.

On May 28, robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after blowing up a CIT van in Limpopo, outside Polokwane, eNCA reported.