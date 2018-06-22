Weekend Gig Guide: Five Things To Do This Weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Sit back, chill and take a break from everything work-related. As part of HuffPost's weekend gig guide, there is a lot to look forward to.

Here are five things you can get up to this weekend:

Friday

Movies

The Incredibles 2

Attention all superhero fanatics, animation geeks and families with nothing to do - the first family of the cinematic superhero world has returned in epic fashion. "Incredibles 2" launches today in SA cinemas nationwide. It's definitely worth the watch, too, as it has shattered the record for an opening weekend by an animated film in the United States.

In "Incredibles 2", we follow members of the Parr family as they take on Screenslaver, a mysterious new villain who brainwashes people through their electronic devices.

"Oceans 8" also opens this weekend and sees Sandra Bullock and her cast of female cons plan one of the biggest jewel heists of all time. The film features Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Saturday

Cullinan Wine Event 2018

They say a glass of wine is always good for the heart, and the Second Cullinan (Diamond Route) Wine event takes place on Saturday.

The wine tasting starts at 10am and ends at 4pm with a variety of wines from 15+ wineries exhibiting at five different venues in Cullinan. Wine produced in Pretoria, Cullinan and the Western Cape will be available for tasting. Walk around the village and enjoy the curios, crafts and handmade items on offer while tasting the wine.

Tickets are available at the event for R150 per person. For information, check out Quicket.

Springboks vs England

The three-Test series between South Africa and England concludes on Saturday at Newlands Stadium in the Western Cape, and the Boks will be hoping to make it a whitewash against Eddie Jones' England, who have already lost the series.

The @Springboks have only lost once in the last 12 years against England and have the chance to record a 3-0 series whitewash against the visitors at Newlands tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PNYXjRvx7v — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 22, 2018

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5pm and you can catch it live on Supersport. These are the teams:

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'busiso Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, Beast Mtawarira.

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Nathan Hughes, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Joe Marler.

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Mark Wilson, 21 Sam Simmonds, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Denny Solomona.

Comedy Night @ Rand Park

Want to spend a night on the floor, crying with laughter? That's what you should expect on Saturday evening at Rand Park High, as comedians Warren Robertson, Chris Forrest, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Lihle Msimang make you laugh for just R150.

It's not only comedy, there will also be a gallery where you can enjoy some of the finest art. For more information, visit Quicket.

Sunday

Fifa World Cup 2018

Sunday is the day for football as the Fifa World Cup tournament gets into the depths of the group stage. There will be a triple-header of matches to look forward to, all live on Supersport 3.

2pm: England vs Panama

5pm: Japan vs Senegal

8pm: Poland vs Colombia