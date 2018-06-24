The South African Broadcasting Corporation has appointed Madoda Mxakwe as its new Group Chief Executive Officer and Yolande van Biljon as the new Chief Financial Officer.

In a statement on Sunday, Borad Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said Mxakwe's appointment was effective from July 1, while Van Biljon's was effective from Monday, June 25.

[News24 Tech] https://t.co/wzJ6GYPJaT | SABC appoints new Group CEO and CFO https://t.co/QVKCuiB0HD — Kayla Mansfield (@ZAFSmallBiz) June 24, 2018

Makhathini said the appointments were in line with the board's commitment to continuously ensure stability within the organisation.

"Madoda Mxakwe brings to the SABC a wealth of a broad combination of great skills and expertise derived from senior executive positions in business, communications and public affairs in both the private and public sector at a national and global level.

"He has the required business acumen, experience and decisive leadership skills in business turnarounds and transformation," said Makhathini.

Makhathini said Mxakwe had, among many other qualifications, obtained an MA (Global Political Economy) from Sussex University in the UK, Executive Leadership Developments certificates from London Business School, and PGD in Business Administration from Gordon Institute of Business School (GIBS).

"He has worked for Nestle serving in different senior capacities, the last one being the country head responsible for Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho," he said.

Van Biljon also came with a lot of experience gained from various organisations including Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel SOC Ltd, as Manager for Finance Accounting and later appointed as the CFO. She also previously worked at Glad Africa Group (Pty).

The #SABC has announced the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive Officer, #MadodaMxakwe and Chief Financial Officer, #YolandaVanBiljon, after a long period of acting officials in the broadcaster's top management positions. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) June 24, 2018

"She has made a meaningful contribution during her tenure at Denel Dynamics, where she participated in the turnaround of the organisation," he said.

Makhathini said Van Biljon held a B Com (Accounting), B Compt (Hons), B Comm (Hons) and M Comm (Taxation) and had qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1996.

"These appointments affirm our commitment to attract and retain the best skills to take the SABC to greater heights, particularly to address the evolving broadcasting environment enabled by technology and the changing media consumer patterns.

"We are proud to say that these appointments reflect diversity in relation to skills, age, gender and race," he said.

"On behalf of the Board, management and staff I would also like to extend my gratitude to Ms. Nomsa Philiso and Ms. Thabile Dlamini who have held the fort until the finalisation of these appointments."

Makhathini said the board believed that the new appointments would strengthen the organisation's position as a credible and reliable public service content provider.

The SABC is in the process of finalising other Group Executives appointments as part of its continuous efforts to bring stability and achieve sound governance in all business units, he said.

Makhathini added that the national broadcaster recently filled the positions of the COO, Head of Internal Audit, Group Executive: Human Resources and Group Executive: News and Current Affairs.

"The SABC remains committed to delivering compelling content that is relevant and accessible by all," he said.

News24