SuperSport Dealt Another Blow As More Black Presenters Accuse Station Of Racism

Racism, victimisation, pay disparity and intimidation. These are four accusations black SuperSport presenters have made against the channel, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper reports that these claims are contained in a lawyer's letter by MVMT Attorneys, written on behalf of anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo.

The claims are in a letter believed to have been written on behalf of anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo. https://t.co/9Fikh9IUZp — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2018

This follows an incident on May 19 this year when rugby commentator and former Springbok Ashwin Willemse walked off the set during a live broadcast, accusing fellow commentators Naas Botha and Nick Mallett of patronising him.

After a probe by the channel, in which Willemse did not participate, according to Sport24, Botha and Mallett were cleared of racism.

In a 50-page report compiled by probe convener Vincent Maleka, Mallett was quoted as saying, of Willemse: "I think he talks garbage, we irritate the hell out of each other and the working environment is just unpleasant and tense.

"I am very happy to work with Breyton [Paulse], Shimmy [Hanyani Shimange] or Bobs [Bobo] instead as, unlike with Ashwin, I respect their hard work and rugby opinions," Mallett is quoted as saying.

Rapport reported on Sunday that SuperSport had tried to convince Willemse on four occasions to sign a media statement confirming that the incident had nothing to do with racism. He reportedly refused, according to his attorney, Nqobizitha Mlilo.

Sunday Times reported that SuperSport had confirmed receipt of the lawyer's letter. The station's spokesperson, Clinton van den Berg, told the paper that the matter was being investigated.