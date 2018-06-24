WATCH: We Speak To Farmers And Farm Workers About Farm Attacks

AgriSA found that farm murder rates have decreased to the lowest in 20 years. This challenges statements from AfriForum and Die Suidlanders suggesting farm murders are on the rise. According to News24, AgriSA's figures — which were based on police statistics, research and media reports — there has, however, been a slight increase in farm attacks. They increased from 478 in 2016/2017 to 561 in 2017/2018. HuffPost took a deep dive into the lives of farmers and farm workers from two farms who feel their safety in farms is still under threat despite the shift in statistics.