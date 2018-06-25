7 Budget-Friendly Activities For Your Kids This Winter School Holiday

If you don't have grandparents to send your children to over this winter holiday, or simply cannot afford that rather pricy children's camp in the KZN Midlands, and you're worried the next three weeks will be too long, don't fret.

Here are a few budget-friendly ideas of what you can do with your kids this winter school holiday... at least some of the time.

1. Disney on Ice's Dream Big

You are spoilt for choice with theatre shows these holidays, and one of them tells the story of eight Disney princesses — Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White — as they embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true.

Tickets are from R150, and it runs from June 22 to July 1 north of Johannesburg.

But it is an incredible experience for the kids. If they're about all the Disney princess movies. pic.twitter.com/yTOJp8VQIx June 23, 2018

2. Cartoon Network Live

For the first time in South Africa, Cartoon Network Live will feature Cartoon Network's most popular heroes from "Ben 10", "The Amazing World of Gumball", "Adventure Time" and "The Powerpuff Girls" this winter. It promises to be an interactive and spectacular stage production. Tickets are from R90 per person, and they'll show in Cape Town, followed by Johannesburg.

3. Bounce

What better fun can be had than flying through the air and bouncing off the walls all day long? This massive indoor trampoline is for all ages, and your kids will love it. Venues are all over South Africa, and it costs as little as R150 per person.

4. Rush eSports 2018

Have you heard about esports — the world's fastest-growing spectator sport? If your little one is a gamer and knows everything about FIFA, CSGO, and Fortnite, then this might be the event for them. Running from June 29 to July 01 at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, the Rush esports event will offer a range of competitive tournaments for casual gamers and esports fans to watch or participate in, as well as giving visitors the opportunity to experience the thrilling world of competitive gaming live. The day pass is from R60 per person.

5. Lion and Safari Park

This place in Hartbeespoort in North West is a must-visit if your child loves animals. Children under four get in free, otherwise it costs from R60, depending on the tour you choose. Guests also have the opportunity to engage in the experience of hand feeding a selection of animals including giraffes, ostriches and various antelope species that roam freely at the park.

Don't know what to do with the kids this coming school holiday? Why not bring them to the Lion & Safari Park where they can #ExploreDiscover some of South Africa's favourite wildlife.

Kids under 12 free on all guided game drives and self-drives. #TravelTuesday pic.twitter.com/nQrc9gg3cb — Lion & Safari Park (@LionSafariPark) June 19, 2018

6. Gold Reef City Theme Park

It never grows old. The theme park includes 16 thrill rides, 14 dedicated rides for the kiddies, Jump City Trampoline Park, the only authentic underground mine tour in Johannesburg and other great attractions. One can also watch shows at The Barnyard Theatre or at The Lyric, or have fun at the park's ten-pin bowling alley. Tickets are from R135 per person.

Fancy something more exhilarating ? I dare challenge you to the Tower of Terror at the Gold Reef City Theme Park which has more than 30 thrilling rides and of course a wide range of lovely rides for the kids 🐥 pic.twitter.com/837f5RNQjq — Jambo Tours & Safaris (@Jambo_TS) May 2, 2018

7. Throw a slumber party

A slumber party where your kids get to hang with their friends in a controlled environment is never a bad idea. Prepare delicious healthy meals with some of their favourite treats, have colouring books and puzzles they can all do together, and perhaps end the evening with a movie they all like. They'll be asleep in no time — and will love you forever.