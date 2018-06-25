Black Coffee To Open Art School Designed By Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh

DJ Black Coffee has taken the world by storm with his African-inspired take on electro music, and now he is working on a new project: to open an arts school in South Africa.

Speaking to Billboard last week, the South African DJ said the school would be designed by Louis Vuitton menswear director and frequent collaborator Virgil Abloh.

Abloh and leading South African architecture firm SAOTA will be collaborating to create the institution.

"We've been working on building a music, art and fashion school in a deserted part of Johannesburg," he said.

South African artist Nelson Makamo and clothing designer Laduma Ngxokolo will also be part of this project, which he says will help to transform deserted areas in the city centre.

F.A.M #validdreams #southafrica 🇿🇦 A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:36am PST

The DJ says once the school is completed, they will be working towards creating a precinct dedicated to all things artsy.

"The opportunities and spaces will offer cultural experiences, boutique stores, restaurants and a learning centre."