Fuel Price Increase — An Opportunity For Hybrid And Electric Car Sale Increases In SA?

The fuel price is currently at its highest level ever in South Africa. Earlier this month, petrol (for the third time this year) increased by 82 cents to more than R15 per litre, and the Automobile Association (AA) has predicted that another fuel hike is a real possibility next month, if the rand/dollar exchange rate remains where it is.

Consumers are having to cut back and drive smarter to save fuel — and some believe this would be the opportune time to explore hybrid and electric cars in SA.

It appears that in South Africa our conversion to hybrids/electric cars is going to be inspired by ridiculous petrol prices instead of environmental concerns.



Imma get me a Tesla, hop out 'em suicide doors and pay R0 per liter. It only seems logical. — Mr. Bojangles (@sakhisosenkosi) June 16, 2018

@VolkswagenSA in light of the increasing price of crude oil and the unstable Zar, when can we expect the launch of the Golf GTE in South Africa?. We are in dire need of high quality hybrid cars. Especially from Volkswagen. June 19, 2018

But it seems South Africans have not really taken to these types of vehicles — because of cost and maintenance, observed a car expert.

"Since starting our third-party auction service we've had limited access to hybrid vehicles, for obvious reasons, as they are rare," said Michael Zahariev, CEO and founder of HiCarByeCar.com — a third-party car-auction service for dealers. "While we've seen our fair share of VW Polos, when we talk to dealers they tell us that while consumers are genuinely interested in fuel economy when purchasing pre-owned cars, the costs of hybrid and electric vehicles put them out of reach of the average buyer."

If you're looking to purchase a new hybrid vehicle, the Toyota Prius, for example, it retails for about R451,800 and boasts fuel economy of 3.7l per 100km. According to NAAMSA, Toyota SA has only been able to sell one Prius during the first quarter of 2018.

Those thinking about going electric will need to spend R479,100 to purchase the Nissan Leaf, and the home charging station will set them back around R30,000. The average car buyer spends R300,000 on a new car, so this might be a barrier for South Africans in the market for entry-level cars.

The Chery QQ3 was the only new car in SA that you can get for a cool R100k, according to Drive It magazine's top cheapest cars in 2018.

READ: Not Sure Which Pre-Owned Car To Buy? Here Are Some Good Options

However, there's also the pre-owned car market — popular with many car buyers on a budget.

"Currently, the dealers that are using our service haven't enquired that much about hybrid or electric vehicles," said Zahariev. "While there are many factors that influence the popularity of the cars with potential buyers in the second-hand market, one is definitely the price of maintenance."

According to a 2017 Kinsey Report, it will set you back R28,300 to replace a Prius's battery and a BMW i3 eDrive battery will set you back R339,616, which is more than half the price of the vehicle.

No comment on Hyundai & Toyota Hybrid. The only thing I heard about hybrid car is that, it does cost u > a normal car in term of maintenance — lukmankhiruddin (@lukmankhiruddin) July 22, 2017

This may be the reason why some South Africans still view diesel as the most economical alternative, as it's considered reliable, fuel-efficient and robust. A survey conducted by the AA found that 37 percent of local motorists would still choose diesel over petrol, and 56 percent of respondents said they prefer diesel over petrol engines.

Petrol price has hit record highs in South Africa. I have a good job, a small fuel efficient diesel car & I am feeling the pinch. What about those who cannot afford the constant increases? Those who don't have bus or taxi routes that serve their place of work? — Jessie_Redd (@Jessie_Redd) June 6, 2018

"Diesel vehicles are always popular with the dealers. It's a fact that the domestic car market will go with what they know. So if they're looking for an alternative to petrol, they'll most like go with something they can bank on," said Zahariev.

But no one can predict the future — only time will tell if electric and hybrid cars have a future in South Africa.