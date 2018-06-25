EDITION
    • HALALA
    25/06/2018 08:44 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Halala Sjava: Zulu Hip-Hop Artist Scoops A BET Award🇿🇦

    Sjava got the award for his contribution to the 2018 'Black Panther' album for his song titled 'Seasons'.

    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Host Terrence J (L) presents the International Viewers' Choice award for Best New Act to Sjava onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on June 24 in Los Angeles, California.

    Halala Sjava, indlalifa lase Ningizimu Africa!

    South African hip-hop artist Sjava made history on Sunday when he scooped a BET Award for the International Viewers' Choice for Best New Act to Sjava at the BET Awards pre-show.

    Sjava scooped the award for his contribution to the 2018 Black Panther album with the song titled 'Seasons'. The song's selling point is the hook where he talks about poverty, jealousy and negativity while growing up in South Africa.

    Getty Images for BET

    The isiZulu-speaking artist, who has always stayed true to his roots in SA hip-hop, also became the first South African hip-hop artist to win a BET Award. As expected, South Africans took to Twitter to shower him with praise.

    MORE:EntertainmentHalalahip hopSjava