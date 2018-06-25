Halala Sjava: Zulu Hip-Hop Artist Scoops A BET Award🇿🇦

Halala Sjava, indlalifa lase Ningizimu Africa!

South African hip-hop artist Sjava made history on Sunday when he scooped a BET Award for the International Viewers' Choice for Best New Act to Sjava at the BET Awards pre-show.

Sjava scooped the award for his contribution to the 2018 Black Panther album with the song titled 'Seasons'. The song's selling point is the hook where he talks about poverty, jealousy and negativity while growing up in South Africa.

Getty Images for BET

The isiZulu-speaking artist, who has always stayed true to his roots in SA hip-hop, also became the first South African hip-hop artist to win a BET Award. As expected, South Africans took to Twitter to shower him with praise.

South Africa Stand Up! Our very own @Sjava_ATM is a BET Award Winner🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zdSHAY8DmY — Ofentse Mwase 🎞🎥 (@unclescrooch) June 25, 2018

Big ups to Sjava!!



A deserved recognition!! pic.twitter.com/3LW0tWI6D0 — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) June 25, 2018

Big moment for South African music. Listen, it's not the accolade that he holds in his hand, it's the hopes that he carried on his shoulders. Now young musicians like us can see that it's possible. Thank U @Sjava_ATM #SjavaBETaward pic.twitter.com/qYXJGRqwiV — #5Grand (@TouchlineTruth) June 25, 2018

The reason why @Sjava_ATM #BETAwards win is even sweeter is that he stayed true to his roots and he represented not just the Zulu culture but South Africa will flying colours.



Siyakubongela Sjava, unkulunkulu ngathi angaqhubeka akubusise kwilento oyenzayo!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 25, 2018

#BETAwards18 well deserved! This is a proof that we should stop claming that our rappers don't win because of the Nigerian population.They should be authentic! Sjava won because he embraces his culture and is a proud South African❤stop imitating US rappers! pic.twitter.com/CAh078CJm6 — MOSA❤ (@Abbey_cholo) June 25, 2018