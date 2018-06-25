EDITION
    25/06/2018 13:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    It's International Sjava Day, And We're Here For It

    Sjava has also been applauded for wearing his traditional Zulu attire with pride in the show.

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET
    Host Terrence J presents the International Viewer's Choice award for Best New Act to Sjava onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show on Sunday.

    It's safe to assume that musician Sjava is all the #MondayMotivation South African needed for this week.

    Sjava, who won a BET Award — the International Viewers' Choice for Best New Act — at the BET Awards pre-show on Sunday, has made not only his fans, but the whole country proud.

    People on Twitter have (kinda) officially declared Monday, June 25 International Sjava Day following his win.

    Over and above taking home the award, the "Uthando" hitmaker has also been applauded for wearing his traditional Zulu attire with pride at the show.

    In short, Sjava has won this Monday.

    In one of his biggest career moments this year, Sjava was approached by renowned musician Kendrick Lamar to be part of the 2018 "Black Panther" album.

    He scooped the BET award for his contribution to the project with the song "Seasons" — which speaks about poverty, jealousy and negativity while growing up in South Africa.

    Accepting the award, Sjava said his win would make more people realise that one can go far by staying true to themselves and proud of their culture.

    Sjava told Sunday Times that he is grateful that his success was a long time coming.

    "I was not going to have these stories that I'm talking about, I was not going to have my life as a testimony. I've looked at the struggle to make it in a positive way," he told the publication.

    So ke, Sjava.

