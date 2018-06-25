It's International Sjava Day, And We're Here For It

It's safe to assume that musician Sjava is all the #MondayMotivation South African needed for this week.

Sjava, who won a BET Award — the International Viewers' Choice for Best New Act — at the BET Awards pre-show on Sunday, has made not only his fans, but the whole country proud.

READ: Sjava's Album Has Reached Gold Status – Here Are 3 Songs From Him You Must Hear

People on Twitter have (kinda) officially declared Monday, June 25 International Sjava Day following his win.

Over and above taking home the award, the "Uthando" hitmaker has also been applauded for wearing his traditional Zulu attire with pride at the show.

ALSO READ: Sjava Scores A BET Nomination

#SJAVA breaking down that Zulu flavor on the #BETAwards2018 while winning the BET International Viewers' Choice Best New Act! #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/zJaQIo4P5t June 24, 2018

Sjava holding that BET award with the traditional Zulu attire is the most beautiful way to start a week🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Congrats to him no one deserved it more. — Brenden Praise (@Brenden_Praise) June 25, 2018

When you go out onto global stages looking like us....then we can point to you and say "Lona.....ngowethu." Your Joy becomes OURS ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CZfZMYFQyB — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) June 25, 2018

From the Zulu Kingdom to the World u bursting my brain iam so happy for u bro give thanks 🧠😩🙏🏾 @sjava_atm Nkabi pic.twitter.com/0hgzCI0IJA — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) June 25, 2018

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sjava's Emotional Homecoming Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

In short, Sjava has won this Monday.

Sjava today is all about you...congratulations black child👊👊 — Ayanda Mpofu (@AyandaMpofu2) June 25, 2018

In one of his biggest career moments this year, Sjava was approached by renowned musician Kendrick Lamar to be part of the 2018 "Black Panther" album.

ALSO READ: Halala Sjava: Zulu Hip-Hop Artist Scoops A BET Award🇿🇦

He scooped the BET award for his contribution to the project with the song "Seasons" — which speaks about poverty, jealousy and negativity while growing up in South Africa.

Accepting the award, Sjava said his win would make more people realise that one can go far by staying true to themselves and proud of their culture.

South Africa Stand Up! Our very own @Sjava_ATM is a BET Award Winner🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zdSHAY8DmY — Ofentse Mwase 🎞🎥 (@unclescrooch) June 25, 2018

Sjava told Sunday Times that he is grateful that his success was a long time coming.

"I was not going to have these stories that I'm talking about, I was not going to have my life as a testimony. I've looked at the struggle to make it in a positive way," he told the publication.

So ke, Sjava.