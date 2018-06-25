Moussa Wagué Of Senegal Becomes Africa's Youngest To Score At The World Cup

Senegal's Moussa Wague made history on Sunday when he became Africa's youngest ever player to score a goal at the Fifa World Cup.

At just 19 years and 236 days, Wague scored in Senegal's 2-2 draw with Japan at the 2018 World Cup match at the Ekaterinburg Stadium.

Moussa Wagué is the youngest ever African player to score a goal at the #WorldCup.



Just 19 years and 236 days. 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/xp8TwmcDfo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2018

Wague may hold Africa's record as the youngest to score, but Brazilian great Pelé holds the world record as the youngest player to date to score in the World Cup when he scored at the 1958 World Cup at the tender age of 17 years and 238 days.

Both Japanese and Senegalese fans are regarded as some of the best fans in the World Cup and this was clear for the world to see when both sets of fans cleaned up before leaving the stadium, for the second time in this tournament.

Senegal will be hoping to seal their qualification to the knockout stages when they face Colombia in the final group fixture on the June 28 at 4pm.