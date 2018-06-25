SNAPS: Here's What SA Stars Looked Like At The BET Awards

This year's instalment of the BET Awards may have come and gone, but Africa's representation was without a doubt a highlight we will remember for a long time.

Sjava took home the International Viewers' Choice award for Best New Act, while Nigeria's Davido walked away with the Best International Act award on the night.

On the fashion front, African stars also came through flying our flags high while rubbing shoulders with international stars.

This year's theme was "Blackanda".

Here's how South African stars looked:

Criselda Dudumashe:

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Criselda Dudumashe attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24 2018.



Nomzamo Mbatha:

Getty Images Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles.

Cassper Nyovest:



Nandi Madida:

Pearl Thusi:



Sjava: