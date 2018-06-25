Top 5 Michael Jackson Moments, On The Anniversary Of His Death💃🏼

The King of Pop; Wacko Jacko; MJ; just some of the nicknames the great Michael Jackson had, who died on this day nine years ago.

The U.S. singer, songwriter and dancer — arguably one of the greatest performers of all time — died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home on North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills, Los Angeles on June 25 2009.

He inspired many of the modern-day artists, from generation to generation, so we thought it only fitting to look back at some of his finest moments:

5. 'Smooth Criminal' gravity-defying tilt

MJ had us in awe during 1987's "Smooth Criminal" music video when he did an unimaginable gravity-defying 45 degree forward tilt.

According to Yahoo News, the pop legend designed a special shoe with a triangular slot in the heel that hooked onto a metallic peg that emerged from the stage floor at just the right moment.

He stole our hearts and blew our mind with that move.

4. The balcony baby incident

Talk about going over the edge. There was a reason why he was labelled Wacko Jacko — MJ was assumed to be crazy in Berlin 2002, when he covered his baby with a blanket and dangled the child over the balcony, scaring the press and all those watching.

3. 'Thriller'

He is the man who gave the world "Thriller", which still is the best-selling album of all time, with estimated sales of over 66-million copies worldwide.

It wasn't just the album that solidified his greatness — his iconic zombie dance has resonated through the generations and has stood the test of time.

"Cause this is thriller!"

2. The Superbowl

Part of the reason why American football's Superbowl halftime show is now the biggest and most-watched U.S. sports show is Michael Jackson's performance in 1993.

He wowed the world with an iconic, breathtaking performance. He has yet to be toppled, though his own sister Janet Jackson and the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake came close. Nothing since has been as electrifying.

1. Moonwalk

"Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever" on March 25 1983 was the day Michael Jackson introduced the iconic moonwalk to the world. Not that it never existed; it had just never been executed as cleanly and as impeccably as MJ did.

Rest in peace, King...