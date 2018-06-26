EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    26/06/2018 10:31 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Egypt's Essam El-Hadary Becomes The Oldest Player In A World Cup Ever 🇪🇬

    El-Hadary, at 45 years and 161 days old, is at his first World Cup with the Pharaohs – although Monday's match marked his 157th national cap

    Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

    Legendary Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary made history on Monday when he became the oldest man to play in any Fifa World Cup — he led his side against Saudi Arabia in Egypt's final match of the tournament at the Volgograd Arena.

    I want to thank my teammates. It was a great honour for me to play.

    El-Hadary, 5 years and 161 days old on Monday, was surprisingly competing in his first World Cup — although it was his 157th cap for the Pharaohs. He eclipsed the record set by Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon at the 2014 World Cup, who was 43 years and 3 days old in his final match.

    It was a bittersweet moment for El-Hadary — his historic moment came in defeat, when Egypt conceded a last-minute goal and lost 2-1. In a moment to savour, however, El-Hadary had earlier saved a penalty from Fahad Al-Muwallad, proving that he still had gas in the tank.

    Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

    But a second penalty and a goal at the death meant the Pharaohs bowed out of Russia without a win. Three of Africa's five teams have now been eliminated from the competition — Morocco and Tunisia could not make it past the first round either.

    The continent's last hopes now rest on Nigeria and Senegal. The Super Eagles take on Argentina in a do-or-die match tonight, needing a victory to guarantee them a place in the knockout stages. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm South African time.

    Toru Hanai / Reuters

    Senegal probably has a steeper hill to climb — they take on another colossal South American giant, Colombia, on Thursday. Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm.

    MORE:FIFA World CupfootballNewssport