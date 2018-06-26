'It's Your Responsibility To Control Your Emotional IQ on Social Media' – Frank Casino

With cyberbullying and "naming and shaming" trending frequently on social media, South African hip-hop artist Frank Casino sat down with HuffPost to discuss how important it is to control your "emotional IQ" on social media.

Casino has in the past been involved in a Twitter spat himself — when DJ Speedsta called him out for not wanting to collaborate with him, claiming Casino thought himself "too cool" to work with him.

"When it comes to social media, I'm not the very best at logging on and tweeting how I feel, or posting how I felt, or just showing my life in general. But I think it worked to my advantage that I am like that.

"We all have emotions, we all feel a certain way, and we react to things differently — but it's your responsibility to control your emotional IQ when it comes to social media."

He went on to say that on social media, one small thing can trigger something to the point where it's out of your control.

"You think you are expressing yourself, then what you say blows out of proportion."

DJ Speedsta is in pain #SpeedstaChallenge these rappers though pic.twitter.com/jv3cBxaiXu — SAHipHopNews (@SAHipHopNews4) May 30, 2018

Casino was referring to the Twitter rant DJ Speedsta went on — and later deleted, before apologising for venting. Here are some of the comments he made:

"Frank moved down the road from me, we were a little closer because he gave me a little attention but till today he owes me a verse for a song I did with Swiss almost 8 months ago. Doesn't answer my calls, doesn't respond to me. Sells me dreams"

It is all abut perseverance, consistency and belief – you have to look at yourself as somebody else and try and figure out what you would want from that person, if that person wasn't you.

After clearing the air regarding that drama, Casino went on to speak about how important it is for an artist and anyone chasing their dreams to be consistent and always believe in what they are doing.

"It is all about perseverance, consistency and belief. You have to look at yourself as somebody else and try and figure out what you would want from that person — if that person wasn't you".

Casino recently released a music video for his track titled "New Coupe" and is upbeat about the future — as he plans to release an EP titled "011" in the coming months.

He said that being a performer is like any other job — that it was important for hip-hop artists to handle their finances and try and venture out into new business, in order to stay relevant and live a stable life without just one source of income.