Soccer Gogos Paint Russia Red

Two of South Africa's "soccer gogos" had the opportunity to paint Russia red this past week. Limpopo grannies Merriam 'Katsanga' Mushwana (65) and Annah 'Tabi' Kgofelo (70) visited the World Cup host nation to take part in a veterans league match, and watch a couple of games in the world championship tournament.

They also had the opportunity to meet Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane today in Moscow, and visit the South African embassy in the Russian capital.

Vakhegula hangout with coach Pitso |



The two Vakhegula Vakhegula Soccer Team members Merriam 'Katsanga' Mushwana (65) & Annah 'Tabi' Kgofelo (70) met up with Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Pitso Mosimane today in Moscow before their visit to the South Africa Embassy. pic.twitter.com/f4EBnBojOD — LimSportsZone (@LimSportsZone) June 19, 2018

Mushwana and Kgofelo will also be at the Saint Petersburg Stadium when hosts Russia take on Egypt in a Group A match at 20:00. They will also visit the Buranovskie Babushki (Russia Grannies Team) on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/giy5WtYFy8 June 19, 2018

The soccer gogos shot to fame in 2016, after various reports about their soccer team Vakhegula Vakhegula prompted a documentary, "Alive And Kicking", about the women.

The women have had to deal with many challenges, including abuse, poverty and neglect, and soccer has been a great escape for them.

Limpopo social worker Rebecca Ntsanwisi started the movement of the soccer grannies in 2003, and it has spread all over the country.

Forty informal teams have been established, and now women from neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and Zimbabwe also want in.