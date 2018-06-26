EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/06/2018 10:28 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Somizi And Mohale In Mauritius; Moshe in Mozambique: SERIOUS Vacation Envy!

    While most of us shiver in SA, celebs are making us jealous on social media with their balmy tropical snaps...

    Media personality and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo and his fiancé Mohale Motaung took on Mauritius last week for a young baecation.

    The couple left Mzansi just as news broke that 1980s entertainer Eric D was reportedly suing Somizi for some claims he made in his autobiography.

    READ: Somizi's Manager 'Knows Nothing' About R5-Million Lawsuit

    At the time his manager told HuffPost he knew nothing about the alleged lawsuit.

    If the pictures are anything to go by, neither Somizi nor Mohale was worrying about legal storm clouds — they were living their best lives on the island, and we're so jealous!

    .

    Joy

    .

    All we are guaranteed is the NOW. and right now we creating memories. We are in love. We are together. And it's amazing. For tomorrow is just a promise. I love u @mohale_77 for the adventure of this thing called life

    .

    Over in Mozambique, TV personality Moshe Ndiki was also stoking serious vacation envy. Moshe shared photos from his one-man "cation", as he dubbed it, on Instagram.

    Basically, this is us:

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentSomizi Mhlongo