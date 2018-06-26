SuperSport: Latest Complaint By Four Players 'Resolved'; 'No Racism Played A Part'

SuperSport says it has "resolved" all concerns of four players who alleged that there was racism at the channel, and said their investigation had revealed that no racism played a part in any of the players' concerns, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

Sunday Times reported that four more presenters came forward with allegations of racism at the channel. In a letter written on their behalf by their lawyers, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja, Gcobani Bobo and Owen Nkumane reportedly alleged that there was discrimination against black people at SuperSport.

They alleged that black contractors were paid less than white ones, while being expected to do more work, and said there were intimidation and victimisation going on. They also reportedly alleged that there were particular roles "reserved for nonwhite pundits".

On June 19, SuperSport announced the results of a probe into alleged racism by Ashwin Willemse, who walked off set on May alleging that he had been "undermined" by co-hosts Nick Mallett and Ashwin Willemse.

According to Sport24, the probe, while inconclusive, found that there was no racism behind the incident, although Willemse himself did not want to be interviewed.

According to EWN, on Monday night, SuperSport said the concerns raised by Nkjmane, Ntunja, Bobo and Ntshinga had been resolved.

The channel reportedly said, "We received the attorney's letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves. All of those commentators and presenters confirm that racism has not played any role in regard to the concerns raised and resolved."

Nkumane reportedly said,

"We are happy with the way the whole process has been conducted by SuperSport. We have achieved our goals as a collective of a conducive working environment at SuperSport."

SuperSport reportedly said it would not be giving any more interviews on the subject.