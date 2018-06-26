Terry Crews, Yoghurt Fan, Sends 'Thoughts and Prayers' To Toronto After Yoghurt Spill

Canada has been making international news headlines for a ton of reasons in the past few weeks: the fact that their federal government will officially legalise weed this fall, the threat of a trade war with their neighbour and closest trading ally, and their status as one of the North American hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

But something else about the country caught the eye of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, former football player, and all-around woke bae Terry Crews: this week's yoghurt spill on a highway in Toronto.

Thoughts and prayers to Toronto today 😢 https://t.co/uQVvCn5xG7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 22, 2018

In case you missed the story that launched a thousand puns, a transport truck carrying yoghurt down Highway 401 collided with the support posts for an electronic sign on Friday, ripping open the truck's entire right side and spilling yoghurt all over and closing down several lanes of the highway.

As fans of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" know, Crews' character on the show (also named Terry) is such a huge yoghurt fan that "Terry loves yoghurt" has become one of his most-used catchphrases. He's shared his favourite smoothie recipe, which includes berry-flavoured Greek yoghurt, with Dr Oz. Crews has said in interviews that the character is based on himself and that he shared a lot of characteristics with his fictional counterpart. "The best thing about Terry Jeffords is that he's me," he told The Source in 2014. "He is me. Terry loves yoghurt, I love yoghurt. Terry loves his family, I love my family." (Note that order.)

Crews apparently even has an upcoming line of berry-flavoured frozen yoghurt pops. Try to guess the name.

They reached the "next stage" of development as of March 2017, according to a more recent Instagram post on Crews' account, and Crews Arts Ltd. filed a trademark application this spring, but there doesn't seem to be any public information about when the products will actually be in stores. We'll keep you updated on this important Terry Crews-related information as soon as we hear more.

COMING SOON! BERRY CREWS YOGURT PROTEIN POPS!!! A HEALTHY FROZEN TREAT!

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Dec 8, 2016, at 12:01pm PST

It's no surprise he wanted to weigh in on what happened on the 401 this week. Toronto appreciates your thoughts and prayers, Terry, and may your life remain free from yoghurt spills.

