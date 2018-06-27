EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    27/06/2018 13:33 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    5 (Harsh) Realities Of Entry-Level Jobs No One Tells You About

    ...as if being unemployed is not harsh enough.

    monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

    In South Africa, it is no secret that the burden of unemployment lies heaviest on the youth, who account for 63.5 percent of the total number of unemployed persons, Stats SA revealed earlier this year. This high rate was irrespective of education level.

    The graduate unemployment rate, in particular, was 33.5 percent for those aged 15–24 and 10.2 percent among those aged 25–34.

    And this paints a more realistic picture of why local graduates stand at robot corners begging for jobs — as has been seen in South Africa in the past year or two.

    But even for those graduates fortunate enough to gain employment through entry-level jobs, it's not necessarily a walk in the park getting the job and sticking with it, either.

    A Twitter user by the name of Zwakele Mthimkhulu recently shared a thread about the realities — many harsh — of entry-level jobs in corporate South Africa. If you've ever been in an entry-level position, you will likely relate.

    Here are our top five takeaways from his thread:

    1. Your entry-level job probably won't be all that glamorous, if at all

    In fact, it may even be a far cry from what you studied for, in an area you never thought you'd work in, let alone live in. "Support duties" may include things you never thought of doing.

    2. You will make mistakes

    That first month or two, you may not even know whether you're coming or going. If you're fortunate to find a job in the field you studied in, you may also quickly realise that you don't know a hell of a lot — at least when it comes to practising that theory you learnt.

    3. You won't make as much money as you thought

    You may have to park that dream of buying your mum that German machine. Enough to worry about will be how you will afford a starter car of your own.

    4. Someone may take credit for your work, intentionally or not

    Because we live with opportunistic people who like to shine at whatever cost. But sometimes, some will take credit for your work without even realising it.

    5. You will feel like quitting many times

    And you'll find that there'll always be a reason for this — the job itself, colleagues, office politics, personal financial issues — but if you're not sure what your next move is, rather stick it out, at least for a while. It builds character, said Mthimkhulu.

    MORE:entry-level jobsLifestylerealities of entry-level jobs