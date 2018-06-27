De Lille Beats DA In Court; Remains Cape Town Mayor

The Western Cape High Court has ordered that the termination of Patricia de Lille's DA membership by the party was illegal and invalid.

The decision was set aside, and the party ordered to pay the Cape Town mayor's legal costs.

High Court judge Andre le Grange handed down the judgment, which he said was unanimous, on Wednesday.

Le Grange: We found the differing intepretations by the #DA's James Selfe [on how the FLC panel was constituted] to be strange. In our view, there can be no uncertainty in how the FLC is constituted. #DA #DeLille (@PaulHermanCPT) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 27, 2018

Le Grange: The intention would be create an FLC panel that was competently trained with skilled people. It is abundantly clear that on the #DA's own version, this was not complied with. It was material, & not trivial as the DA suggested. #DeLille (@PaulHermanCPT) June 27, 2018

He said the composition of the DA's federal legal council, which decided on De Lille's fate in the party, was improperly constituted.

Le Grange: It follows that the cessation of #DeLille's membership cannot stand. #DA (@PaulHermanCPT) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 27, 2018

There was another reason for the court's decision. It found that, according to the DA's constitution, the panel that made the decision cannot make any adverse finding against any person unless the person has been sufficiently informed of any allegation against him or her, and has been given the opportunity to rebut the allegations and submit evidence in mitigation.

The court found the DA failed to comply with this provision.

Le Grange says the #DA did not give #DeLille the opportunity to give evidence in mitigation. This was further material non-compliance. (@PaulHermanCPT) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 27, 2018