Diego Maradona's Rollercoaster 90 Minutes Saw Him Hospitalised

Talk about one hell of a game, El Diego!

Diego Maradona, who wears his heart on his sleeve whenever his beloved Argentina compete in the Fifa World Cup, had one hell of a 90-minutes, as his country sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Diego Maradona really needs help...it's sad. pic.twitter.com/VDur6iD336 — Damian (@FootballFact101) June 26, 2018

He was the most, er... animated character whenever the cameras turned on him. His, ahem, high spirits were always apparent, from dancing with Nigerian fans before the game started, to posing as a Christ-like figure, to passing out, then swearing at a couple of fans after Argentina scored the winner later on, to eventually being hospitalised after the emotional rollercoaster of a game.

In a heartbeat, Maradona became the Twitter meme king — all his best moments were captured and went viral as he showed what some euphemistically called his "overzealous passion" for the game and his country.

Maradona highlights vs Nigeria looool this guy is something else man ������ pic.twitter.com/v2Dnuryuhs — Nathi Mlotshwta 85K. (@nathimlotshwa) June 27, 2018

Here is a look at how his 90 minutes looked like.

Pre-game warmup

Maradona dancing with a random fan as the teams warm up here: pic.twitter.com/gTujhs0TjX — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 26, 2018

Maradona totally overshadowed last night's game between Argentina and Nigeria. What a star!!! We hope he is fine. #947BreakfastClub #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1l7yvNlEJt — 947BreakfastClub (@947BClub) June 27, 2018

Before the game, Maradona got the party started by dancing with a random Nigerian fan, setting the tone of how his night was going to turn out.

Christ-like pose

Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

When the game started Maradona — who once scored the infamous "Hand of God" goal — posed as the son of God, imploring the heavens' favour as his team took the field.

Let the celebrations begin

AFP/Getty Images

Once Argentina scored the opening goal, courtesy of Lionel Messi, Pandora's box opened and El Diego went buck wild. He could not contain his excitement nor stop celebrating — which eventually led to him passing out for the remainder of the first half.

Robbie Williams impression

OLGA MALTSEVA via Getty Images

Eventually, Argentina were staring World Cup elimination in the face, tied at 1-1. Then Marco Rojo turned into a national hero, scoring the goal that sealed the victory they needed to get to the next round. As expected, El Diego went wild, this time showing zap signs to a section of fans sitting below him in the stands — a gesture World Cup watchers were already familiar with, thanks to Robbie Williams' tournament-opening performance last week.

Maradona is the best. pic.twitter.com/bFgTOUW33l — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 26, 2018

The three stages of a night out pic.twitter.com/4w6CgMeWPO — Jack (@GranitJacka) June 26, 2018

Taken to hospital

Maradona has just been hospitalised following Argentina's 2-1 over Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ck6UftKqI5 — DiskiStyle (@DiskiStyle) June 26, 2018

Diego Maradona really needs help...it's sad. pic.twitter.com/VDur6iD336 — Damian (@FootballFact101) June 26, 2018

All the, um... excitement eventually proved too much, and a tired and emotional Maradona was treated by medics after the game — and eventually taken to hospital.

Early on Wednesday morning, the irrepressible party animal posted an update on his Facebook page indicating that he was fine after the health scare, and will be ready on Saturday to go again, when Argentina face France in the knockout stages.