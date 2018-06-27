Must-See Pictures From Bonang's Champagne Gala Dinner

Hyde Park's Summer Place was the place to be on Tuesday night, as Bonang Matheba threw her third party to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The TV personality turned 31 on Monday.

Over the weekend, she had two birthday parties — the first on Saturday night at Sandton's Taboo nightclub. On Sunday, she had her second — a garden family luncheon at her home in Waterfall Estate.

The champagne gala dinner was attended by her friends and family.

Bonang was dressed by designer Biji – La Maison de Couture, who revealed the gown was a vibe of champagne bubbles blended with tones of Bonang's favourite colour, pink, and her love of metallics, lilies and birds.

Here are the gorgeous snaps from the party:

