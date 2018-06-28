Cops Arrest Curry Powder-Throwing Robber

A 34-year-old man used an unexpected weapon when he robbed a shop in Danielskuil, Northern Cape - curry powder.

On Tuesday, the man allegedly entered the shop pretending to be a buying customer.

"The man approached the shop owner and threw curry powder substance in his eyes and fled with an undisclosed amount of money," police spokesperson Sergio Kock said.

Westend61 via Getty Images

The suspect's secret ingredient was not enough to protect him from police and he was arrested at a hiking spot just outside Danielskuil mere hours after the robbery.

He will be appearing in court on charges of business robbery soon.

News24