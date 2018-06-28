EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/06/2018 15:23 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    ICYMI: People's Take On The #Inxeba Ruling

    The movie is no longer classified as pornography.

    Inxeba/Twitter

    The makers of the film "Inxeba: The Wound", say they are delighted with the High Court in Pretoria's ruling overturning the increased age restriction of the movie — meaning it will no longer be classified as pornography.

    The movie makers on Thursday won a case against the Film and Publications Board appeal tribunal, which had reclassified the film as pornographic with an X18SNLVP rating in February.

    READ: 'Inxeba' Film 'Banned' From Mainstream South African Cinemas

    Thursday's ruling met with a number of different reactions.

    Those in favour:

    And those against:

    Other commentators compared the outcry against the film to the silence about reports of initiates who have already died this year.

    Speaking to City Press, Kgosi Mokwena, president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), said he was shocked.

    "This ruling disregards African customary law," he alleged. "It seems the Roman-Dutch legal system will continue to rule against our black culture. We will continue the fight to be recognised."

    READ: 'Inxeba' Seeks To Centre And Empower The Voices Of The Silenced LGBT+ Community

    The film has received a number of international awards, and also dominated at the South African Film and Television Awards this year.

    It was produced by independent film company Urucu Media.

