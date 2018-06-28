ICYMI: People's Take On The #Inxeba Ruling

The makers of the film "Inxeba: The Wound", say they are delighted with the High Court in Pretoria's ruling overturning the increased age restriction of the movie — meaning it will no longer be classified as pornography.

The movie makers on Thursday won a case against the Film and Publications Board appeal tribunal, which had reclassified the film as pornographic with an X18SNLVP rating in February.

We are delighted that that the Court upheld the contentions that the Appeal Tribunal's decision was unlawful and invalid and that this vindicates the position taken by the film team all along. #Inxeba — Inxeba (The Wound) (@TheWound_SAfilm) June 28, 2018

Thursday's ruling met with a number of different reactions.

Those in favour:

Happy days ☀️ pic.twitter.com/G8XVAV9SWQ — a beautiful mess ♡ (@Leesh_Ncayiyana) June 28, 2018

I'm happy too. Sanity has prevailed. — Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) June 28, 2018

#Inxeba men in SA are feeling all kinds of fragile today. Mme gee, Inxeba should be aired this coming Saturday mo SABC 1 ( we can't afford to have anyone miss this). — Oh_Tsp (@44c28d67e1ae4e4) June 28, 2018

In this day and age people are over looking human rights and choose to protect societal norms and beliefs that divides people apart.And really nothing was take from the Xhosa culture it's our stories we have to tell them if we don't, who should #Inxeba — The Thrill Off It All (@Givenkhatz) June 28, 2018

And those against:

The Movie Have No Conclusion It Just Humiliates Our Culture And Give People Wrong Predictions About Initiation School...Legal Action Must Not Only Be Taken On A Porn Side Only But On Our Cultural Rights Too...#Inxeba — @SanRayMakhanyaSA (@Sandile89648737) June 28, 2018

Y'all like to televise our African cultures then catch feelings when white people don't respect our cultures — 🇦🇷 M A X 🇵🇹 (@FusionistRSA) June 28, 2018

Other commentators compared the outcry against the film to the silence about reports of initiates who have already died this year.

#Inxeba



The has been reports of initiation deaths in the past few weeks but no noise from these traditional leaders who mobilised themselves against this film.



Kids have died and they are silent.



So deaths are less important to homophobia I see. It's so disturbing pic.twitter.com/nWJbONI5LU — Oros lover (@Multi_Floyd) June 28, 2018

Speaking to City Press, Kgosi Mokwena, president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), said he was shocked.

"This ruling disregards African customary law," he alleged. "It seems the Roman-Dutch legal system will continue to rule against our black culture. We will continue the fight to be recognised."

The film has received a number of international awards, and also dominated at the South African Film and Television Awards this year.

It was produced by independent film company Urucu Media.