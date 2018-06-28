Senegal: Africa's Last Hope At The World Cup 🇸🇳

The 'Lions of Teranga' will be Africa's last hope of having an African team go into the knockout stages at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, as they take on Colombia today in a crucial do-or-die clash at the Samara Arena.

Senegal are carrying an entire continent on their back.



They are the last hope for the continent.



Let's hope that the Teranga Lions can roar.

Senegal is currently tied with Japan in the first place and a win or a draw against the South Americans will mean they progress into the next round, while a loss will mean they lose out.

Four of Africa's five representatives have already been eliminated.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia are on their way home as they fell in the first round. Senegal has a strong chance of going through as they have yet to lose a game, but will be wary of a resurgent Colombia, led by the mercurial and gifted James Rodriguez.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm today and the match will be live on Supersport3 and SABC1.

Good luck to the Lions of Teranga!