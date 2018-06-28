EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/06/2018 11:21 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago

    South Africans Are So Ready For You, Miss Badu

    Tweeps celebrated the announcement of Erykah Badu's upcoming visit and vowed to get tickets immediately.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Erykah Badu.

    On Wednesday South Africans learnt that legendary soul singer Erykah Badu would be performing at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, and we could not contain our excitement.

    New Zealand soul muso Jordan Rakei will join Badu at this year's festival in September, as well as DJ collective Jazzanova and British acid-jazz band D'Influence.

    Tweeps vowed immediately that they would be attending the event.

