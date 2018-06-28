South Africans Are So Ready For You, Miss Badu

On Wednesday South Africans learnt that legendary soul singer Erykah Badu would be performing at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, and we could not contain our excitement.

New Zealand soul muso Jordan Rakei will join Badu at this year's festival in September, as well as DJ collective Jazzanova and British acid-jazz band D'Influence.

Tweeps vowed immediately that they would be attending the event.

Erykah Badu is coming to South Africa??!!! pic.twitter.com/YCj8VEgP8H — Ntsako (@NanoMad_) June 27, 2018

I'm probably not gonna be able to sleep till September 22nd. Erykah Badu is coming to SA. A whole goddess! A full Deity.

I'm gonna die 😱😭@Lindt2Lindor @uncle_louis13 — Melanin.Deity 🌻 (@Sifisokuhle_) June 28, 2018

Thank you @DeliciousFestSA got bringing us Erykah Badu — 거대한 (@tinoebeats) June 28, 2018

Jordan Rakei and Erykah Badu this September? I think TF yes. June 28, 2018

I had a dream i was at the Dstv delicious fest watching Erykah Badu perfom Next Lifetime, Tyrone and On & on. Clearly it is essential that I'm there. 😭😻 — . (@NjabuloKoatlhai) June 28, 2018

Erykah Badu is coming to South Africa wow aki khone o hema❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — ngwanakajeno💃 (@makKy252) June 27, 2018

OMG Erykah Badu is finally coming to SA! pic.twitter.com/ZyTrV9BdGB — Khabo Mtetwa (@MamMtetwa) June 27, 2018