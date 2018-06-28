We're So Here For DJ Shimza's Free Industry Workshop

Come Saturday, renowned DJ Shimza will stage a one-man show in Soweto's Zone 6. Tickets to this show have already sold out, but that's not the best part — Shimza will also host a free workshop for up-and-coming artists on the day leading up to the show.

He announced on Twitter that the workshop would cover copyright, publishing and registering music.

He said most topics pertaining to the entertainment industry such as TV and radio submissions, production, deejaying, marketing, PR and events would be covered.

"Come through this Saturday between 12-3pm at Zone 6 Venue if you keen to learn," he tweeted.

And people are gearing up to attend.

Great initiative! Knowing how to protect your work as a creative is everything in this #Creativeeconomy. June 26, 2018

Thank uu very much for taking your time to teach us more about the game it means a lot 👏may The Lord bless you grootman 💯 — DJCARLTON😍💯 (@Carlton_RSA) June 26, 2018

Mos Def gonna be there, Shimmy... aka Dj Slimza — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 26, 2018

We coming all the way from Pretoria king🙏hope our spaces are available — #LoveVsHustleEp (@ShaunMduduzi) June 26, 2018

The main show kicks off later that day and features among others Sjava, Emtee, Busiswa and Shekhinah.

If you didn't manage to get yourself a ticket, Shimza might be able to help...