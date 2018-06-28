EDITION
    28/06/2018 17:08 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    We're So Here For DJ Shimza's Free Industry Workshop

    'Come through this Saturday between 12-3pm at Zone 6 Venue if you keen to learn,' the DJ tweeted.

    DJShimza/Instagram
    DJ Shimza.

    Come Saturday, renowned DJ Shimza will stage a one-man show in Soweto's Zone 6. Tickets to this show have already sold out, but that's not the best part — Shimza will also host a free workshop for up-and-coming artists on the day leading up to the show.

    He announced on Twitter that the workshop would cover copyright, publishing and registering music.

    He said most topics pertaining to the entertainment industry such as TV and radio submissions, production, deejaying, marketing, PR and events would be covered.

    "Come through this Saturday between 12-3pm at Zone 6 Venue if you keen to learn," he tweeted.

    And people are gearing up to attend.

    The main show kicks off later that day and features among others Sjava, Emtee, Busiswa and Shekhinah.

    If you didn't manage to get yourself a ticket, Shimza might be able to help...

