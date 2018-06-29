7 SA Travel Bloggers To Follow On Instagram

If the travel bug has bitten you, Instagram is a good place to get some inspiration for your next trip. Here are some local travel bloggers you can follow:

1. Lauren and Vaughan Manuel McShane

The husband-and-wife team are travel bloggers from Cape Town who regularly share their explorations — local and global — on Insta.

2. Carlinn Meyer, also known as Campsbay Girl

The lifestyle and travel blogger from Cape Town will give you globetrotter-envy with her local and worldly travels.

3. Meruschka Govender AKA Mzansi Girl

Mzansi Girl is passionate about local and African travel, as is evident on her page, which takes you through her travels all over the country and continent.

4. Natalie Roos

The travel and lifestyle blogger, also from the Mother City, is a keen traveller, and her snaps will make you want to plan your next getaway today.

5. Ishay Govender

The avid traveller will make you want to see the world. She spectacularly captures spaces not normally seen on "popular places to visit" lists.

6. Dawn Jorgensen

Going through this award-winning travel blogger's Insta page will cause you to fall in love with South Africa and Africa all over again.

7. Mike Eloff

The Cape Town-based photographer's stunning images of his travels, especially around South Africa, will leave you in awe of this beautiful country.