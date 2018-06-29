7 SA Travel Bloggers To Follow On Instagram

If the travel bug has bitten you, Instagram is a good place to get some inspiration for your next trip. Here are some local travel bloggers you can follow:
1. Lauren and Vaughan Manuel McShane
The husband-and-wife team are travel bloggers from Cape Town who regularly share their explorations — local and global — on Insta.
2. Carlinn Meyer, also known as Campsbay Girl
The lifestyle and travel blogger from Cape Town will give you globetrotter-envy with her local and worldly travels.
3. Meruschka Govender AKA Mzansi Girl
Mzansi Girl is passionate about local and African travel, as is evident on her page, which takes you through her travels all over the country and continent.
4. Natalie Roos
The travel and lifestyle blogger, also from the Mother City, is a keen traveller, and her snaps will make you want to plan your next getaway today.
I lost my heart in Central Park 💕🌿🌸 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I was lucky to arrive in New York just as spring exploded in the city. I spent two hours walking around the park at sunrise and although I regretted not having my camera with me, I did manage to get a few pictures on my phone - and rediscovered how good the iPhone camera is along the way #newyork #centralpark #spring
5. Ishay Govender
The avid traveller will make you want to see the world. She spectacularly captures spaces not normally seen on "popular places to visit" lists.
❄️ s c r o l l ❄️ Inside a glacier. Fascinating tour inside the Langjökull glacier in western Iceland. #iceland #travel #travelpics #passionpassport #travelgram #glacier #reykjavikloves #landscapes #nature #westiceland #cntraveler #reykjavik #Winter #Urban #snowscape #cities #bbctravel #adventure #TLpicks #cntraveler #cathedral #traveldudes #guardiantravelsnaps #ice #glaciernationalpark #foodpics #snow #natgeotravel #waterfalls #frozen
6. Dawn Jorgensen
Going through this award-winning travel blogger's Insta page will cause you to fall in love with South Africa and Africa all over again.
7. Mike Eloff
The Cape Town-based photographer's stunning images of his travels, especially around South Africa, will leave you in awe of this beautiful country.