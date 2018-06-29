EDITION
    • HALALA
    29/06/2018 15:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    'Everything Must Fall' – Photography Exhibition Capture's SA's Ongoing Struggles

    Lee-Roy Jason's latest exhibition of photographs, 'Everything Must Fall', is now open in Johannesburg.

    Lee-Roy Jason's new collection of photographs serves to merge politics, societal issues and art. The photographer showcased his stellar pictures, taken over a period of five years, on Thursday night in an exhibition entitled "Everything Must Fall".

    "It's based on four struggles I have identified as youth struggles ... Just because apartheid has been abolished, doesn't mean that the current struggles no longer exist," he told HuffPost at a cosy venue in Braamfontein.

    He said the pictures fall into four categories: #FeesMustFall, #ZumaMustFall, #GenderMustFall and #TheWarOnWomen — which includes rape and femicide.

    #everythingmustfall I can't wait for you to my series. Scenes from #zuma must fall that couldn't make it on the walls

    A post shared by Leeroy Jason (@darealclickclak) on

