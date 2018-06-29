'Everything Must Fall' – Photography Exhibition Capture's SA's Ongoing Struggles

Lee-Roy Jason's new collection of photographs serves to merge politics, societal issues and art. The photographer showcased his stellar pictures, taken over a period of five years, on Thursday night in an exhibition entitled "Everything Must Fall".

"It's based on four struggles I have identified as youth struggles ... Just because apartheid has been abolished, doesn't mean that the current struggles no longer exist," he told HuffPost at a cosy venue in Braamfontein.

He said the pictures fall into four categories: #FeesMustFall, #ZumaMustFall, #GenderMustFall and #TheWarOnWomen — which includes rape and femicide.