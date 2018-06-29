'Everything Must Fall' – Photography Exhibition Capture's SA's Ongoing Struggles

Lee-Roy Jason's new collection of photographs serves to merge politics, societal issues and art. The photographer showcased his stellar pictures, taken over a period of five years, on Thursday night in an exhibition entitled "Everything Must Fall".
"It's based on four struggles I have identified as youth struggles ... Just because apartheid has been abolished, doesn't mean that the current struggles no longer exist," he told HuffPost at a cosy venue in Braamfontein.
He said the pictures fall into four categories: #FeesMustFall, #ZumaMustFall, #GenderMustFall and #TheWarOnWomen — which includes rape and femicide.
#tbt #everythingmustfall How far I would go to get my photograph. Inspired by my fathers words, "if your photos are slightly out focus. You to far from the action." Look where this landed me, come see the work today at the @artivistjhb #fearless for the right narrative! #photocred: can't find you need the high res. If you see this text me please!