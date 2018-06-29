Best Of Video: The Week That Was

This week HuffPost covered a story about recent farm attacks in the Free State. We spoke to the farm owners and the workers on how these crimes have affected their lives.

South Africa lost one of its best apartheid photographers, David Goldblatt, and we spoke to the owner of the Goodman Gallery to give insight into the important work he has done.

As winter is here and keeping warm is top of the agenda, Chef Musa from restaurant Love Revo gave us some brilliant soup recipes to keep us warm.

Enjoy the videos of the week!

1. We Speak To Farmers And Farm Workers About Farm Attacks

AgriSA has found that farm murder rates have decreased to the lowest in 20 years. This challenges statements from AfriForum and Die Suidlanders suggesting farm murders are continuously on the rise. HuffPost took a deep dive into the lives of farmers and farm workers from two farms, and found that they do feel their safety on farms is still under threat, despite the shift in statistics.

2. Remembering David Goldblatt, Who Captured Apartheid Through His Lens

Goodman Gallery owner Liza Essers talks about the importance of photographer David Goldblatt and the work he did back in the apartheid days.

3. Remember The 'Please Call Me' Case? Why Hasn't Vodacom Paid Up Two Years Later?

Nkosana Makate, who invented Please Call Me in 2000, has been in and out of courts trying to get Vodacom to pay him for it. Here's the story of his journey to a ConCourt victory. But he has yet to see a cent.

4. Lee-Roy Jason Exhibits #EverythingMustFall

South African photographer Lee-Roy Jason in his solo exhibition showcases a series of protests and activism he has covered — the struggle continues.



5. How To Make Mushroom Soup For The Chilly Winter Season

Chef Musa at Love Revo shows us how to make a quick mushroom soup that will warm tummies and hearts in the coldest weather.