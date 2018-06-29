De Lille Vs DA Round Two... De Lille Wants The Steenhuisen Report

Hot on the heels of her victory against the DA this week, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille now wants the court to order the party to hand over a report in which damning findings were made against her.

But the DA says it cannot hand over the report, compiled by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, because it contains the names of whistleblowers.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court ruled that the termination of De Lille's DA membership was unlawful and invalid.

One of several reasons for this was, according to the DA's constitution, the panel that made the decision cannot make any adverse finding against any person unless the person has been sufficiently informed of any allegation against him or her, and has been given the opportunity to rebut the allegations and submit evidence in mitigation. The court said the panel did not comply with this provision.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), on Thursday, De Lille approached the court, asking it to force the DA to hand over the full Steenhuisen report to her. The matter was reportedly postponed until November.

The report is being used by the DA in its efforts to oust her.

The DA reportedly says it gave a redacted version of the report to De Lille, but that it cannot hand over the full version because it contains the names of whistle-blowers.

But De Lille reportedly said she needs the full report to defend herself in her disciplinary inquiry.

The DA lost its case against De Lille on Tuesday with costs. According to TimesLive, this amounts to some R1 million which the party will have to pay to De Lille.