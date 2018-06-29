EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/06/2018 10:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Drake Releases 'Scorpion', And Twitter Goes Berserk

    Er, the bits of Twitter comprising Drake fans, that is...

    Getty Images

    Drake just broke the internet (thought the internet as usual bounced back quite smoothly...).

    The Canadian rapper released his fifth studio album, "Scorpion", in the early hours of Friday, and hip-hop Twitter lost it.

    The double album features JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Static Major and boasts a ridiculous 25 tracks.

    According to Forbes, "Scorpion" is already eligible for a platinum certification. This is how:

    "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" have shifted more than 10-million equivalent units. Ten track units equal one album sale, which means Scorpion has already shifted 1-million equivalent units on the strength of its first two singles, making it eligible for a platinum certification upon submission to the RIAA.

    There was a minor scare for some Spotify users, as the album was available exclusively on Apple Music, since Drake has a deal with Apple.

    Their mini-limbo ended when the album dropped and became the top trending story on Twitter. The album has a Side A that is strictly hip-hop and Side B consisting of RnB.

