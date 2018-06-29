Drake Releases 'Scorpion', And Twitter Goes Berserk

Drake just broke the internet (thought the internet as usual bounced back quite smoothly...).

The Canadian rapper released his fifth studio album, "Scorpion", in the early hours of Friday, and hip-hop Twitter lost it.

The double album features JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Static Major and boasts a ridiculous 25 tracks.

According to Forbes, "Scorpion" is already eligible for a platinum certification. This is how:

"God's Plan" and "Nice For What" have shifted more than 10-million equivalent units. Ten track units equal one album sale, which means Scorpion has already shifted 1-million equivalent units on the strength of its first two singles, making it eligible for a platinum certification upon submission to the RIAA.

There was a minor scare for some Spotify users, as the album was available exclusively on Apple Music, since Drake has a deal with Apple.

Me trying to subscirbe back to @AppleMusic just because of Drake's #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/eQZUgpKt4x — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 29, 2018

Their mini-limbo ended when the album dropped and became the top trending story on Twitter. The album has a Side A that is strictly hip-hop and Side B consisting of RnB.

This weekend is going to be a great weekend.



Might as well call it "The Drake Scorpion Weekend"#Scorpion #Drake pic.twitter.com/3epGHEdzNf — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 29, 2018

25 tracks?



#Scorpion already album of the year and I even press play — Culprit (@CulpritEnter) June 29, 2018

Drake fans waiting on Spotify like



#Scorpion pic.twitter.com/cDEtDn3h0z — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 29, 2018

Side A looking at Side B #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/57zXxyqThM — The Megan (@MegYuup) June 29, 2018

When your toaster is broken but you have #SCORPION on your phone pic.twitter.com/bhnnRTrAh0 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 29, 2018

Heart broken females getting ready to tweet lines from #scorpion pic.twitter.com/8QSGtlb9kB — David (@nargizyand) June 29, 2018

Got my IG captions for a long while. #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/ypGMcUAyy1 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 29, 2018

Drake got a hook from Michael Jackson. I'm shook 😩😂 — Don Benjamin (@ItsDonBenjamin) June 29, 2018

I serve a living God.

It's Friday.

DRAKE DROPPED AN ALBUM.

It would be payday, but I'm a freelancer and people don't like to pay on time.



But again I serve a living God and Drake dropped an album. — Tolly (@tolly_t) June 29, 2018

me listening to drake's new album pic.twitter.com/7tEB1rXImS — ♡ a p r i l ♡ (@Jasmine_blu) June 29, 2018

When Drake said, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid" I felt that. pic.twitter.com/NyDoH5ASmI — black boy fly. (@ThisIsMoalusi) June 29, 2018

Drake's music has got me through some hard times and has helped me create friendships, y'all can diss him all you want but I never will — brittney (@BGAR_14) June 29, 2018

me calling the cops after finding out Spotify doesn't have #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/RD4T0Nnb9z — Imaan (@imaannn_) June 29, 2018

Me trying to ignore all the tweets about #Scorpion so i can listen to it on my own time pic.twitter.com/Y93RPmHeuF — KILL💀our💀DEMONS💀 (@theonkanyiso_) June 29, 2018

When you switch from side A to side B on Drake's new album #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/t5BYQTzvzf — Omar (@DrakesWriter1) June 29, 2018

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world I was hiding the world from my kid" #Scorpion 🦂 pic.twitter.com/iPjUgTWsYY — 💜Baeby Tee💜 (@Oratiloe_Bunkie) June 29, 2018