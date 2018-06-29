Drake Releases 'Scorpion', And Twitter Goes Berserk

Drake just broke the internet (thought the internet as usual bounced back quite smoothly...).
June 29 #Scorpion 🦂 @Drake pic.twitter.com/9UqTd6NNdn— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) June 26, 2018
The Canadian rapper released his fifth studio album, "Scorpion", in the early hours of Friday, and hip-hop Twitter lost it.
The double album features JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Static Major and boasts a ridiculous 25 tracks.
According to Forbes, "Scorpion" is already eligible for a platinum certification. This is how:
"God's Plan" and "Nice For What" have shifted more than 10-million equivalent units. Ten track units equal one album sale, which means Scorpion has already shifted 1-million equivalent units on the strength of its first two singles, making it eligible for a platinum certification upon submission to the RIAA.
#ScorpionSZN https://t.co/5AgN5pnhpn— Drizzy (@Drake) June 29, 2018
There was a minor scare for some Spotify users, as the album was available exclusively on Apple Music, since Drake has a deal with Apple.
Me trying to subscirbe back to @AppleMusic just because of Drake's #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/eQZUgpKt4x— Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 29, 2018
Their mini-limbo ended when the album dropped and became the top trending story on Twitter. The album has a Side A that is strictly hip-hop and Side B consisting of RnB.
Drake did it again. #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/ibKWMuDHRc— Cycle (@bycycle) June 29, 2018
#Scorpion— {L}e{S}e{D}i (@_Hybreed_) June 29, 2018
Drake fans be like... pic.twitter.com/zwOl7tMCz0
This weekend is going to be a great weekend.— Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 29, 2018
Might as well call it "The Drake Scorpion Weekend"#Scorpion #Drake pic.twitter.com/3epGHEdzNf
25 tracks?— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) June 29, 2018
#Scorpion already album of the year and I even press play
Drake fans waiting on Spotify like— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 29, 2018
#Scorpion pic.twitter.com/cDEtDn3h0z
Side A looking at Side B #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/57zXxyqThM— The Megan (@MegYuup) June 29, 2018
When your toaster is broken but you have #SCORPION on your phone pic.twitter.com/bhnnRTrAh0— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 29, 2018
Heart broken females getting ready to tweet lines from #scorpion pic.twitter.com/8QSGtlb9kB— David (@nargizyand) June 29, 2018
Got my IG captions for a long while. #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/ypGMcUAyy1— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 29, 2018
When you finally finish listening to the album... #Scorpion @Drake pic.twitter.com/XaghG77D3G— FashionNova (@FashionNova) June 29, 2018
Drake got a hook from Michael Jackson. I'm shook 😩😂— Don Benjamin (@ItsDonBenjamin) June 29, 2018
I serve a living God.— Tolly (@tolly_t) June 29, 2018
It's Friday.
DRAKE DROPPED AN ALBUM.
It would be payday, but I'm a freelancer and people don't like to pay on time.
But again I serve a living God and Drake dropped an album.
me listening to drake's new album pic.twitter.com/7tEB1rXImS— ♡ a p r i l ♡ (@Jasmine_blu) June 29, 2018
When Drake said, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid" I felt that. pic.twitter.com/NyDoH5ASmI— black boy fly. (@ThisIsMoalusi) June 29, 2018
Drake fans be like : 🦂 pic.twitter.com/nOpwd0OBar— IG:mr.m.i.s.t.e.r (@LikhoMango7) June 29, 2018
Drake's music has got me through some hard times and has helped me create friendships, y'all can diss him all you want but I never will— brittney (@BGAR_14) June 29, 2018
me calling the cops after finding out Spotify doesn't have #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/RD4T0Nnb9z— Imaan (@imaannn_) June 29, 2018
#Scorpion Facts. pic.twitter.com/8cmctCsbRL— Max Mireles (@MaxMireles) June 29, 2018
before and after listening to Drake's album #scorpion pic.twitter.com/h239ul2uvL— Nsuku (@nyamandi_nsuku) June 29, 2018
Me trying to ignore all the tweets about #Scorpion so i can listen to it on my own time pic.twitter.com/Y93RPmHeuF— KILL💀our💀DEMONS💀 (@theonkanyiso_) June 29, 2018
When you switch from side A to side B on Drake's new album #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/t5BYQTzvzf— Omar (@DrakesWriter1) June 29, 2018
"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world I was hiding the world from my kid" #Scorpion 🦂 pic.twitter.com/iPjUgTWsYY— 💜Baeby Tee💜 (@Oratiloe_Bunkie) June 29, 2018
Most of y'all will go back to your ex tonight after listening to Drake's #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/dLlbyAxzGk— Champagne_Shots (@Ryan_Kenosi) June 29, 2018
How this drake album got me phone rn #Scorpion #Drake pic.twitter.com/DCR0QT3Dvy— RAP (@Rappertalks) June 29, 2018
After listening to Drake for 5 seconds— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 29, 2018
#Scorpion #ScorpionSZN pic.twitter.com/FAKkgwgtZJ